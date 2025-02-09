Pharrell movie set in Virginia Beach reportedly cancelled

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It appears another of Pharrell Williams’ projects is not going through as planned.

The movie originally titled “Atlantis” then “Golden, has been cancelled in post-production. That’s according to Variety and also, a spokesperson for the Virginia Film Office tells News 3 the reports are true.

The movie was set in the 70’s and was about Pharrell’s life in Virginia Beach.

The movie reportedly did not live up to the expectations of the director and producers.

This comes not long after the City of Virginia Beach recently cancelled Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival when organizers did not meet several required deadlines.

Pharrell's LEGO movie, "Piece by Piece" was released in October. It was an animated movie about his life story.