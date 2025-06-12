Pusha T, Malice of Clipse returning home for performance at The Dome

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach natives Malice and Pusha T, the rappers behind the duo Clipse, are stopping by their hometown on Aug. 10 to perform at The Dome.

The national tour will follow the release of the brothers' first joint album in 15 years, "Let God Sort Em Out." The album's release date is set for July 11 and executive produced by another local music legend, Pharrell Williams.

Clipse previously performed at Pharrell's "Something in the Water" festival in 2023.

The duo announced the tour Monday morning, which will also feature hip-hop group EarthGang.

Tickets to see Clipse at The Dome will go on sale Friday.