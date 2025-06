VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After over 50 days of closure, Virginia Beach's Red Wing Park is reopening on Saturday with added roadway renovations.

The park closed temporarily on April 23 to repave parking spaces, widen the park's entryway and create a new traffic pattern around the loop road on Sakura Lane.

The 97-acre park was developed for public use in 1966 and features amenities including playgrounds, wooded trails, a dog park, several gardens, trails, picnic shelters and ball courts.