Restaurant Week in Virginia Beach extended for another week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents looking to try new dining options can take advantage of Restaurant Week in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

In Portsmouth, participating restaurants are offering special deals through Saturday. Meanwhile, Virginia Beach has extended its Restaurant Week until Sunday, Feb. 2, to accommodate guests who may have been affected by last week's snowfall.

At Clayton’s Counter near Oceana, head chef Jermaine Lightbody reported a surge in business, noting many new customers have visited despite the cold weather.

“It’s fun. It’s given us a chance to go above and beyond,” Lightbody said. “This week has been crazy; I’ve been here 12-15 hours nonstop.”

Despite the long hours, Lightbody views the increased traffic as a positive sign for the restaurant. News 3 reporter Angela Bohon previously spoke with Clayton’s when it first opened during the pandemic and checked in with them Sunday, on its current performance, which appears strong.

