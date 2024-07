VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officers responded to a call around 12:32 a.m. Wednesday morning of a serious crash on the 2900 block of Shipps Corner Road, according to the Virginia Beach police department.

VPBD say it was a single vehicle crash that resulted in two dead as a result. The identities of the victims are unknown.

News 3 will update this article as new information comes in. This is an active investigation.