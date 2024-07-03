Small propeller plane makes emergency landing in Virginia Beach field

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A small propeller plane made an emergency landing in a field near Indian River Road and Indian Plantation Drive in Virginia Beach on Wednesday night, according to the city’s fire department.

It happened near the Pungo area in the city.

Our News 3 crew saw helicopters circling the area.

WATCH: Woman witnesses plane's emergency landing in Virginia Beach

We spoke with a witness who described how she saw the plane coming down around 5 p.m.

"I saw black smoke coming out of [the plane]. I was like, 'that doesn't look good,'" she said.

It’s unknown how many people were in the plane. We’re also working to learn the cause behind the emergency landing.

Virginia Beach fire officials say crews are responding to the incident.

This article will be updated accordingly as this is breaking news.