VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police were involved in a shooting with a suspect early Tuesday morning, according to a release.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired a little before 4 a.m. at the dead end on Trace Court in the North Central area.

When they arrived, VBPD were "confronted" with an armed individual, police say. They fired at the suspect, though police say no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is in custody.

Stay with News 3 for updates.