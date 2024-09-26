The International Sandsculpting Championship is back in Virginia Beach! Check it out starting Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Take the sandcastles you see on the beach, multiply them by 1,000...and you might get close to what's at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The International Sandsculpting Championship is back for the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend.

More than 30 sculptors representing 15 countries spent three days creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind works of art out of sand in the hopes of taking home a cash prize.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

Though the competition takes place on the beach, sand with a higher clay content is brought in from Currituck County, N.C., as it's easier to sculpt.

Following Thursday's judging, the public will have ten days to check out the creations starting Friday, September 27. Tickets to get into the tent at 7th Street are $7.

Sculptors will offer free sandsculpting lessons on Saturday and Sunday. Click HERE for more information.