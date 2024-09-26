Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

The International Sandsculpting Championship is back in Virginia Beach! Check it out starting Friday

2024 sandsculpting 1.jpg
Anthony Sabella/WTKR
Sand sculptors in Virginia Beach create intricate designs in the hopes of winning the cash prize. This 2024 entry shows a cat under a blanket.
2024 sandsculpting 1.jpg
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Take the sandcastles you see on the beach, multiply them by 1,000...and you might get close to what's at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The International Sandsculpting Championship is back for the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend.

More than 30 sculptors representing 15 countries spent three days creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind works of art out of sand in the hopes of taking home a cash prize.

2024 sandsculpting 2.jpg

Though the competition takes place on the beach, sand with a higher clay content is brought in from Currituck County, N.C., as it's easier to sculpt.

Following Thursday's judging, the public will have ten days to check out the creations starting Friday, September 27. Tickets to get into the tent at 7th Street are $7.

Sculptors will offer free sandsculpting lessons on Saturday and Sunday. Click HERE for more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚