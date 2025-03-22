Two of three businesses open after massive 2023 Oceanfront fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In July 2023, nearly 80 firefighters worked to control a three-alarm fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, which destroyed several businesses.

While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, firefighters believe it was accidental.

The T-shirt Factory, where the fire started, has reopened. The owner, Avinash Basnet, said it took longer than he first expected.

Watch previous coverage: Oceanfront businesses rebuild after devastating fire 1 year ago

One year later: Oceanfront businesses rebuild after devastating fire

“I was thinking maybe I going to open last year; that was my expectation,” Basnet stated as he described how quickly the exterior was constructed. “Inside work was totally different. It probably took more time to build in than build out, you know?”

The property near 27th and Atlantic Avenue has been in Matthew Vakos’ family for generations, and he made it a mission to rebuild.

"We wanted to keep our promise and get everybody back to work who was here before. Many of our employees are from the Maple Tree and came back," Vakos said. "I like to say it’s their restaurant, really, because we wouldn’t have been able to do it without them – and their love for the job."

Watch previous coverage: Business rebuilding after 2023 Oceanfront fire

Owner rebuilds after Oceanfront business fire

During the construction process, Vakos shared his vision with News 3 reporter Angela Bohon, showing his sketches. Later, they would interview again in March 2025 inside the completed Atlantic Waffle Company.

Although the owners of the Maple Tree Pancake House decided to retire, Vakos and his crew are now serving classic breakfast and lunch dishes with a modern flair.

"I’ve really enjoyed seeing the customers come back," he added. "We’ve had quite a few people who would come back who are excited about us being here and seeing a lot of the old staff members."

The King of the Sea restaurant will not be returning. That portion of the building remains under construction. The owner of a new restaurant which will be going in soon, says it will be an Italian restaurant. Vakos added they’re hoping that restaurant will be open by Memorial Day, completing the modern building.