VB motorcycle club raising money to build bikes for kids is News 3 Everyday Hero

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach motorcycle club is swapping the roar of engines for live music Sunday, hosting its 17th annual "Bikes for Tykes" fundraiser concert at Elevation 27 in the Hilltop area — with a goal of giving 100 bicycles to local children this holiday season.

Boneshakers Social Club

The Boneshakers Social Club raises money through the concert to purchase bicycle parts, assemble the bikes and give them away to children during the holidays. The YMCA of South Hampton Roads helps connect the club with children in need.

"What we do is we like to ride, we like to gather and get money and we like to give back to the community," Todd Humphrey, the club's president, said. "To date, we've raised $400,000."

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Todd Humphrey, President of Boneshakers Social Club, stands in front of Elevation 27 in Virginia Beach, which will host the club's upcoming Bikes for Tykes concert.

He tells News 3 that people are sometimes surprised to see 59 motorcycle riders giving back in this way.

"They'll say, well I just would've never thought it and then they're doing that while they're digging in their wallet to give us some kind of money," Humphrey said.

For Humphrey, a concert that raises money for bicycles is a natural fit. $20 gets people in to hear music from four bands, enjoy food, drinks and prizes and some surprises.

The money collected will help Boneshakers purchase bicycle parts. The club then assembles the bikes — a cost-saving measure — and gives them away to children during the holidays.

"100 bikes, 100 helmets and 100 locks. As you can imagine, with all the costs going up, bikes are going up so what we're doing is trying to raise funds. Any amount helps," Humphrey said.

Brian Smith/WTKR News 3's Anthony Sabella (R) with this week's News 3 Everyday Hero — the Boneshakers Social Club.

The Boneshakers Social Club was named this week's News 3 Everyday Hero — an award given to those who work hard to make the community a better place. The station presented the club with a $425 Visa gift card from partner Southern Bank, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary and added $125 to the usual $300.

Humphrey said the money is going right back to the cause.

"It's going right back to that 100%," Humphrey said.

"Bikes for Tykes" runs Sunday, October 11 from 1 to 6 p.m.

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