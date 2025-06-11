Vigil held in Virginia Beach honoring Rolin Hill 1 year after his death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been one year since 34-year-old Rolin Hill died in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Virginia Beach jail. His family held a prayer vigil honoring his memory at Mt. Trashmore Tuesday.

Hill was arrested on June 4 of last year, accused of trespassing at a 7-Eleven. As we have reported, Virginia Beach police placed Hill in a restraint called the WRAP, and he was still in that restraint when he was transferred to the custody of Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office deputies at the jail.

Five deputies involved were fired from the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office back in October, and three former deputies — Eric Baptiste, Michael Kidd and Kevin Wilson — now face second-degree murder charges.

Hill's family has pushed for change in the wake of his death, and the sheriff's office has announced changes to how deputies use force on people.

Baptiste, Kidd and Wilson are scheduled to face trial later this year.

