Virginia Aquarium in need of repairs after serving Hampton Roads community for nearly 40 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In about a year, the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach will celebrate 40 years since it opened its doors to visitors from Hampton Roads and beyond.

While the aquarium has been a destination in our community, the facility is nearing the end of its lifecycle, including several exhibits.

During a presentation to city leaders on Tuesday, findings from two separate studies regarding the interior and exterior structures of the Virginia Aquarium were shared.

Inside the facility, exhibits such as the shark, seal, and sea turtle tanks are 30 years old and have surpassed their designed lifespan.

Concerns have also been raised about the exterior, where concrete deterioration, including the separation of concrete wall panels from the building, poses a significant risk.

A temporary fix to extend the lifespan of the tanks by eight to ten years and address the concrete issues would cost approximately $9.6 million, funded by the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Foundation and the city.

Around $4.8 million would come from the city, and the other half would come from the foundation.

However, a longer-term plan must be developed to ensure another 40 years for the Virginia Aquarium.

"We are preparing a proposal for the council's consideration in your next budget cycle for a $12 million appropriation, which would be allocated to design a facility that addresses those three habitats at a total cost of about $120 million," Deputy City Manager Kenneth Chandler said.

A new facility design and construction could take up to seven years, making the extended lifespan of the current exhibits crucial throughout the process to ensure there is a facility capable of sustaining those habitats moving forward.

Members of the foundation who were at Tuesday's meeting said they are ready to move forward with their side of the funding for those quick repairs.

An ordinance to provide funding for these urgent repairs from the city's side could be presented to the city council later this summer.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Aquarium Foundation is exploring the possibility of lobbying for state funding through the General Assembly.