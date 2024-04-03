Watch Now
Virginia Beach City Council allocates $10 million ARPA funding to flooding, food insecurity

Screenshot 2024-04-02 at 10.29.42 PM.png
Screenshot 2024-04-02 at 10.29.53 PM.png
Screenshot 2024-04-02 at 10.29.32 PM.png
Posted at 11:18 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 23:18:02-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach city council has approved a plan to spend over $10 million of COVID-19 pandemic relief funding.

This is money the city received from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Screenshot 2024-04-02 at 10.29.32 PM.png

Virginia Beach Councilman Josh Schulman says the city will spend the money on essential needs such as flooding prevention—a major hurdle in Virginia Beach—and food insecurity.

"Seven million dollars of it is going towards Neighborhood Strong Water improvements to take care of neighborhoods from a flooding perspective," Virginia Beach City Councilman Josh Schulman said. "There’s money going towards park rehabilitation. Half a million dollars is going to help food insecurity as we allocate that money to the Food Bank and Meals on Wheels."

Schulman said the city council had to allocate the money this year or the city would have had to send the money back to the federal government.

He said the money has to be spent by the end of 2026.

