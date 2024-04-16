Virginia Beach City Council to vote on development of Great Neck church property

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to hear a proposal for development on land currently owned by Wycliffe Presbyterian Church.

The land in question is along North Great Neck Road.

The agenda for the City Council meeting shows that the applicant, Wycliffe Church and BHC, LLC (Bishard Development Corporation) is asking council members to vote on a request to amend a “Modification of Conditions to a Conditional Use Permit Applicant.”

News VB city council tours property amid residents' fight to preserve wetlands Angela Bohon

The agenda also shows a desire to defer or withdraw other, previous change of zoning requests.

Derrick Copeland, President of Great Neck Estates Civic League says they want an open dialogue with the church and the developer.

“We believe that this is the first plan that holds some opportunities of merit,” stated Copeland. “Filling in a lake—not a good plan; office space in a neighborhood—not a good plan. But building some homes and building a church on an existing religious-use land has some opportunities there.”

Watch previous coverage: Shaping the future: VB city council tours property amid residents' fight to preserve wetlands

Virginia Beach City Council members tour Wycliffe Presbyterian Church property ahead of development vote

News 3 reached out to Bishard Development, but at this time, has not received a response. Reverend Dr. Garrett Bugg, Senior Pastor of Wycliffe Presbyterian Church sent the following statement on Tuesday, prior to the meeting:

“Once again we appear before City Council, seeking approval to sell an under-used portion of our church property. The sale of the land will be a lifeline to continue our work for the betterment of our church and our community.”

Multiple members of the community who have spoken out against the development told News 3’s Angela Bohon they are concerned that City Council would vote on the matter when they say it has not first been presented to the Planning Commission in its current, amended state.

Previously, the Planning Commission denied a request from Wycliffe and Bishard.

News Virginia Beach residents speak out about development plans in Great Neck Angela Bohon

“The major concern here is we don’t believe all the right processes are being followed,” Copeland said.

He added that he believes the church has, for decades, made a positive impact on the community.

“We have no desire to create a negative neighbor hardship with the church," he said. "We just hope they understand this is an impact directly on our community neighborhood that’s occurring.”

An online petition against the development has more than 8,800 signatures. It was started in August 2023.

News Virginia Beach residents celebrate small victory in attempt to preserve wetlands Angela Bohon

That petition description reads, in part:

“In order to create more land, a developer and the city of Virginia Beach have proposed an idea to fill in a lake off of Great Neck Road. The citizens of Virginia Beach reject the precedent this would set that our lakes and ponds are the next victim to poorly planned development.”

Tuesday’s public meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Virginia Beach City Hall.

Stay with News 3 for updates.