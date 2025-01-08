Virginia Beach city council votes to defer Mayor Dyer's resolution, SITW future uncertain

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a 8-2 vote, the Virginia Beach City Council decided to defer the resolution proposed by Mayor Bobby Dyer that would help Something in the Water organizers "cure the breach" with city leaders.

The resolution was originally drafted after SITW leaders missed a Dec. 31 deadline to announce the festival's lineup and commence ticket sales.

Councilwoman Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammon proposed to have weekly updates with the festival organizers starting Jan. 14, and that Dyer would have the right to call a special session if further action was needed.

If the resolution was approved, the council would have issued a notice of breach giving SITW leaders five additional days to announce the festival's lineup and commence ticket sales.

The resolution also says if SITW organizers fail to "cure the breach" the Virginia Beach city manager would be able to immediately terminate the agreement and request that SITW return advance funding the city provided.

The city would also look to find alternative programming options for April 26 and 27 — the festival's current dates.

The planning for the next SITW festival has been a turbulent process. In July, festival organizers announced that it would take place from Oct. 12 to 13. The locals-only sale started on Sept. 13, but later that day, Pharrell Williams abruptly postponed the festival in an announcement on social media.

City council then directed Virginia Beach and SITW organizers to enter into a contract for the event to help guarantee timeliness and organization.

This is not the first time SITW leaders have failed to meet a deadline, as they missed the initial signing deadline for the sponsorship agreement, which angered some city leaders.

“Don’t mistake kindness for weakness. This is what I consider a culture of arrogance and disrespect for this council and the people of Virginia," Mayor Dyer said at the time when the contract deadline was missed.