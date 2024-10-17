Virginia Beach city leaders pass ordinance restricting access to library facilities after hours

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders approved an ordinance on Tuesday that would make spending the night in a city library parking lot a class 4 misdemeanor, and it could cost you $250.

"Oh this is a great resource, we come here at least once a week," Steve Paustian, who was visiting the Kempsville Library, said.

Paustian said he was surprised to hear of the new ordinance restricting access to library property after closing.

Watch: Virginia Beach city leaders look at ordinance restricting access to library facilities after hours

Virginia Beach city leaders considering ordinance to not allow overnight parking at libraries

"We're not really here in the evenings or that late very often," Paustian said. "I have noticed there are people that are sometimes sitting out front that look like they're waiting for it to clear out."

John Hood Current sign outside the library down at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

According to library staff, across the city, they've had to pick up things like trash, bedding, and even human waste in library parking lots.

"In the evenings and the night times, we're seeing issues of waste, issues of pollution, no toilet access, it's not safe," Charlotte Zito, member of the Public Library Board, said to the city council on Tuesday.

John Hood

Virginia Beach Police said back in May someone was allegedly assaulted while spending the night in the Central Library parking lot.

"It is a community place and keeping it safe and keeping it clean making sure it's not trashed or there's human waste out front is a big deal," Paustian said.

Watch: Virginia Beach librarians say libraries are important now more than ever

Check out more than just books! Virginia Beach librarians say libraries are important now more than ever

The ordinance that passed Tuesday night would prohibit people from staying on library property for more than 30 minutes between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

John Hood

Violators could be guilty of a class 4 misdemeanor and pay up to a $250 fine.

"It's very difficult to address those issues and this ordinance will give the city of Virginia Beach the tools it needs to address these issues," Zito said.

According to city estimates, there are over 300 people experiencing homelessness in Virginia Beach this year.

Libraries and the city do provide resources to those populations and will continue to do so.

Watch: Blyden Branch Library in Norfolk turns 103-years-old

Norfolk's Blyden Library turns 103 years old

However according to city officials, many times those in need refuse the service.

"Yeah that would be my concern is not just keeping them from staying in the library parking lot or out front but making sure there are other resources or places for them to go so they can get the shelter and the help that they need," Paustian said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness you can call the Housing Crisis Hotline at (757) 227-5932.