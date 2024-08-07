Virginia Beach clears pump stations ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Emergency managers in Virginia Beach have been watching Tropical Storm Debby very closely. Hampton Roads is expected to see some impacts from the storm.

News 3 visited the Windsor Woods neighborhood in Virginia Beach, as it's prone to flooding when it rains.

The impact from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 caused this area to flood.

Watch: Hampton Roads preparing for possible impacts from Debby

'We always prepare in advance:' Hampton Roads preparing for possible impacts from Debby

"About 7 or 8 years ago, this is the area when hurricane came, all these homes were flooded out. Mathew. It was really bad," Miles Goldsby, a Windsor Woods neighbor said.

Virginia Beach is expected to get several inches of rain over the next few days. The city says they are prepared for potential flooding. That’s their main concern as Debby makes her way up the the coastline.

On Tuesday, public works workers cleaning out the pump station at the oceanfront. They cleared out garbage and debris from inside the pump station, before the rain rolls in.

"It floods bad up through here and the lakes. With a tide coming in, its feet. It rises several feet," the Windsor Woods resident said.

Watch: Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia ahead of Tropical Storm Debby impact

Virginia, N.C. under state of emergency ahead of Debby impact

One couple shares how they are preparing for the storm.

"Only thing we do to prepare for the next flood is make sure we got candles, flashlights and we’re gased up and have food," Goldsby said.

Although certain parts of the south are getting hit hard by Debby, Virginia Beach Public Works director, L.J. Hansen says they are expecting milder conditions.

"The city is located at low elevation. Much of the area receives flooding. Our goal is to make sure we don’t have roads flooded or water in people’s homes. I don’t think this will be an event where we have large scale flooding," Hansen said.

Stay with the News 3 weather team for updates on Debby.