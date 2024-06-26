Virginia Beach family gives details on marine animal bite in Sandbridge

VIRGINIA BEACH — People in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach are watching the water after four marine animal bites were reported last week, one of those victims is a 10-year-old girl.

The family of Vivienne Butler said they were out at Sandbridge on Thursday in water that wasn't even knee-deep when Butler felt something bite her.

Butler's family said their daughter remained calm as lifeguards rushed over to help the 10-year-old before she was taken to Virginia Beach General by ambulance.

Watch: Four people bitten by marine life in Sandbridge

X-rays were taken and no bones or ligaments were damaged however Butler needed eight stitches in her right foot.

Her family said they couldn't see for sure what was in the water, but believed it could have been a baby shark.

Virginia Beach EMS could not confirm if a shark caused the injuries or if it was another marine animal.

Watch: 4 bitten in Virginia Beach, possibly by sharks

Since last Thursday, four people have reported being bitten by something in different locations in Sandbridge with the latest report happening on Sunday.

"That's a little scary that it could have been that I definitely will not be getting too deep into the water," Katherine Melvin, who visited Sandbridge, said.

John Hood

Virginia Beach EMS said having this many incidents in such a short time span is rare but it is sea turtle nesting season which could bring all kinds of marine life to the area.

Beachgoers say they are still planning to enjoy the water, but will keep their eyes open for anything swimming nearby.

"You can't really see when you're out there and maybe it should be something I'm thinking about but it's kind of the last thing I think about when I'm out there," Stella Thayer, who visited Sandbridge, said.

John Hood

Virginia Beach EMS is reminding swimmers to stay close to shore near a lifeguard and avoid swimming near wildlife or schools of fish.

Butler's family said as she recovers they hope her stitches are removed in the next several weeks so she can return to playing softball this summer.

The family said from this story they just hope more people will be aware of their surroundings while out at the beach.