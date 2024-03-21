Virginia Beach Fishing Pier tentatively to reopen in April: Spokesman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The iconic Virginia Beach Fishing Pier is tentatively expected to reopen in April, more than two months after a person intentionally drove their car off the end, according to D. Nachnani, spokesperson for the Lachman family, which owns the pier.

The January 27 incident, captured on a now-viral video, garnered the attention of millions of people in Hampton Roads and beyond when it took authorities nearly a week to recover the car.

The car, a Nissan Kicks, was eventually dredged out of the water by a crane barge six days after it went in. Police have not confirmed the identity of the individual recovered with the car.

The Virginia Beach Fishing Pier opened in 1950 and sits at the end of 15th Street. It is frequently the subject of photos and artwork created about the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

It was partially damaged when the car drove off the edge, breaking through the wood railing before careening into the water.