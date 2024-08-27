Virginia Beach leaders to get update on the future of the Virginia Aquarium Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Later Tuesday, Virginia Beach leaders will be getting updates on the future of the Virginia Aquarium.

The city is considering options as financing the aquarium has become a concern.

Earlier this summer, there was a brief effort to see if a third party could come in and operate the aquarium with the Virginia Aquarium Foundation.

We know two groups were interested but do not know if that is a route the city is willing to take.

They will be updated at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

We will inform you of any new details as events unfold.

