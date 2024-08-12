Virginia Beach leaders will vote on funding to expand Parks After Dark

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In two weeks, summer will be coming to an end for students in Virginia Beach, and so will this year's Parks After Dark program.

The program hopes to curb youth violence by providing kids with free fun, recreational activities at Williams Farm Park.

However, next year, the program will possibly be expanding to two other locations.

Gregory Brown, who was playing on the playground at Level Green Park with his daughter on Monday, said he hopes the program comes to his neighborhood.

"There are a lot of kids in this area, so it gives them something to do after dark besides during the daytime," Brown said. "It's positive and anything for the kids."

Parks After Dark currently runs at Williams Farm Park most Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Families can enjoy free entertainment until 11. p.m.

The program was started back in 2023 as part of an initiative of Mayor Bobby Dyer's Youth Prevention Violence Task Force.

"When you see our police interacting with these kids and the families out there it's heartwarming," Dyer said. "It defines who we are in Virginia Beach as being that caring, nurturing city."

The program will be expanding to the Green Run area next summer as a pilot. In June, city leaders asked the city manager to also find funding to expand the program into Level Green.

City leaders will vote on an ordinance Tuesday night to appropriate over $350,000 of the General Fund to this year's budget.

The funding is needed to hire a full-time staff member and pay for part-time workers, rentals, and supplies.

If approved, the program will likely run in a temporary space for the neighborhood as construction on the current park continues.

Construction happening at Level Green Park

Dyer said the goal is to eventually get the program in every neighborhood that needs it.

"You know, when we have a success and a proven success, let's go with it and expand it," Dyer said.

Tuesday night's city council meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.