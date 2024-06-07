Parks After Dark aims to 'reset' Virginia Beach communities after recent violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A warm, breezy evening at Williams Farm Park in Virginia Beach provided the setting for the city's first Parks After Dark event of the year.

In its second year, Parks After Dark provides a safe space for families to relax, get to know others in the community and connect with law enforcement. The initiative was born from the Mayor's Youth Prevention Violence Task Force.

Bobbi Dingle brought her family to Thursday's event. They came several times last year. Her young children were enjoying the food, games and being outdoors.

Dingle told News 3's Jay Greene she appreciates the opportunity to meet members of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

"They can get to know the community, and the community can get to know them," Dingle said.

Virginia Beach City Councilwoman Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond represents the neighborhoods around Newtown Elementary School and Williams Farm Park.

She said this brings a sense of positivity for kids and their parents, and there's no room for violence.

"They all play and there's no room for fighting because we're all working together," she said. "We can have all diversity and inclusion without the constant bickering and fighting. You have parents and people from all walks of life, all ethnicities, and they're all out here just to enjoy the weather, watch their kids have fun and maybe make a friend or two."

Thursday night's festivities come just weeks after a 15-year-old died in a shooting at the Mt. Trashmore carnival in Virginia Beach. It's one of five homicides in the city that's involved a person under the age of 18 this year.

Dr. Ross-Hammond said she's trying to work with city council and the school board so they can "reason together."

"If we keep having these guns in the wrong hands, 'sorry' doesn't help," she said. "We as adults need to reason with the parents, help them...put away those [guns], be responsible because that can make a difference... you'll see your child grow up to be something great."

She believes Parks After Dark is a first step and cited a decrease in violence since the first series last year.

Virginia Beach Police Department Lieutenant Kevin Lokey, with the Youth Services Unit, said Parks After Dark this is a "reset" for the community.

"We need to have the public's trust and the teens' trust. That's how we solve crimes," he said. "The teens need to be able to see the officers as human...be able to trust them."

Councilwoman Dr. Ross-Hammond said she hopes this serves as a pilot program for other districts across the city.

Parks After Dark is happening June 6 through Aug. 24 on most Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. at Williams Farm Park.