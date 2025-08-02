Virginia Beach lifeguards warning community of rough waters the next few days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Oceanfront is experiencing high winds and choppy waves, and lifeguards advise caution for anyone planning to swim. Conditions are expected to remain rough for several days.

Just two hours into the weekend at the Oceanfront, News 3 witnessed some of Virginia Beach’s best swimmers assist in rescuing a swimmer in distress. The rough water has prompted some beach visitors to exercise extra caution.

“The tide is ripping you sideways while the waves are trying to crash over. It's rough, and do all you can to fight it,” said Shaun Ferrick, a visitor to the beach.

Ferrick, who does not live near a beach, observed the challenging conditions on Friday.

“You need to stay on top of everyone in the water,” he added. “She’s [his daughter] been sitting here, and the waves will come up with her floaties and just start pulling her out. It's crazy.”

This summer, the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service reports that rescues have been below average, attributed in part to good weather.

However, after several days of heat and humidity, a cold front moved through Thursday night, leading to high winds, increased surf heights, and messy water.

“The ocean has been very forgiving, and now it's going to lay claim to what it likes to do, which is cause havoc,” said Tom Gill of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service. “Our job is to warn people about that and make sure they don’t put themselves in dangerous situations.”

Gill advises swimmers to stay close to a lifeguard and not go past their knees in the surf.

“Be prepared. You're going to get knocked over, pushed around, and dragged around. Just be prepared and have someone watching you all the time,” Ferrick said.

Lifeguards will be on duty until approximately 7:30 p.m., a reminder for anyone heading to the beach.