Virginia Beach man charged following deadly hit-and-run on Bonney Road, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man has been arrested and charged in connection to a hit-and-run that left a man dead last week, police say.

Michael Shippy, 41, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony hit and run, possession of a schedule I/II substance and driving under the influence, police say.

On Jan. 31 around 1:40 a.m., officers were sent to the 3700 block of Bonney Road after a crash was reported. Police say Thomas Moore, 63, died in the road after being hit by a car.

The car that hit Moore had left the scene, police say.