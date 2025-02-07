Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach man charged following deadly hit-and-run on Bonney Road, police say

Virginia Beach Police FILE
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man has been arrested and charged in connection to a hit-and-run that left a man dead last week, police say.

Michael Shippy, 41, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony hit and run, possession of a schedule I/II substance and driving under the influence, police say.

On Jan. 31 around 1:40 a.m., officers were sent to the 3700 block of Bonney Road after a crash was reported. Police say Thomas Moore, 63, died in the road after being hit by a car.

The car that hit Moore had left the scene, police say.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device