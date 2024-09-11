Watch Now
Virginia Beach mother shares devastating loss of daughter to suicide

Community event to end suicide Sunday
Elaine Roberts
Posted
and last updated

September is Suicide Awareness Month.

Tragically, suicide claims the lives of too many young people. To raise awareness, a Virginia Beach mother who lost her 15-year-old daughter is holding a community event.

Elaine Roberts has endured a devastating pain that no parent should have to go through.

Her daughter Kaila took her own life back in 2004.

“Before the depression got so bad, she was just a happy, bubbly, creative, fun, funny, wonderful young lady. She was a cheerleader at Great Neck Middle. She was a surfer, a poet and artist,” said Roberts.

Watch related coverage: Suicide among leading causes of death for US adults under age 45

Suicide among leading causes of death for US adults under age 45

Kaila was a freshman at Cox High School. Her mom said the teen was depressed and she would meet with her therapist to try and provide her with insight about Kaila’s behavior.

She said the teen’s drawings and poetry seemed dark.

“Looking back, Kaila should’ve been hospitalized then,” said Roberts.

The CDC says suicide is a serious public health problem. People between the ages of 10 and 24 years old account for 15% of all suicides and is the second leading cause of death for this age group, the CDC says. More than 20% of teens have seriously considered suicide, the CDC also reports.

“When you take your life or depression takes your life, you're really not logical anymore. Something else is taking over. That disease has taken over,” said Roberts about depression.

She and her friend Kathy Damon started the group StillStanding, a nonprofit that works to educate, prevent and support families struggling with depression and suicide.

They have a memorial walk at Bayville Farms Park in Virginia Beach Sunday, Sept. 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 pm.

“Have people honor the memory of their loved ones, to bring people together as a community, to have it out in the open, to have people recognize that this touches, if not your family, certainly your friends family or someone you know,” said Damon.

Watch related coverage: Bereaved mother stresses importance of veteran suicide awareness

Region 5 Veteran Suicide Prevention Coast Live years

The mission of their organization is to prevent deaths and help those who are struggling. They also run a monthly meeting for families who are impacted.

Roberts said to get help before it gets too dark.

Information from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services regarding suicide is as follows:

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7 across the United States. It is available for everyone, free, and confidential.

Call or Text 988 or visit 988Lifeline.org

If you are trying to reach a 988 call center in Virginia using an out-of-state area code, you can call 703-752-5263.
