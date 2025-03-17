Virginia Beach nonprofit holds fundraiser to support families affected by fentanyl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people die every year in Virginia because of opioids, according to the health department. Over the years, various families and organizations have shared the impact of this crisis and the efforts to help.

Friends & Families Affected by Fentanyl, a newly formed nonprofit, held it's first fundraiser in Virginia Beach Sunday.

Community members stopped by to hear singer Will Overman and to support families navigating a loved one's addiction.

"Because it's not talked about. So we're talking to anybody that will," said Eric Koehn, co-founder/executive director of Friends & Families Affected by Fentanyl.

"There are signs," said Triné Koehn, co-founder of Friends & Families Affected by Fentanyl. "If we would have known, there are signs. So we want to talk about that and help people get there."

Like many others, the Koehns didn't realize how many people are impacted by fentanyl until their son, Vaughan, died of fentanyl poisoning last year.

"We didn't realize it was an issue until he died," Triné Koehn said. "And the police started talking to us, people started talking to us. We had no idea. How many on our street alone?"

"Four," said Eric Kohen. "On our street in the north end of Virginia Beach, four families were in the same position we were."

In 2023, the Virginia Department of Health reported more than 2,400 Virginians died from drug overdoses, with 79 percent of those deaths involving fentanyl.

It can happen to anyone.

"In 2020 he had some pretty serious anxieties and couldn't get in anywhere for any help," Triné Koehn said of her son who she's described as a young man with a big heart. "A friend of his gave him a pill off the street, and that started the journey."

At the time the Koehns found navigating resources to be a challenge. They now hope to guide impacted families in the right direction.

"The city of Virginia Beach is phenomenal and so supportive and helpful; you just have to know where to look and know what to ask," Triné Koehn said. "We want families to be able to come and not be embarrassed because that's a big thing we hear all the time."

"Part of our big thing is what can we change? I can change my attitude towards it," added Eric Koehn.

The Koehn's also recently spoke in favor of the recovery high school. The Virginia Beach School Board voted to approve the recovery school plans in January. It will service five area cities.

For more information and resources on the issue, visit the Friends & Families Affected by Fentanyl website at fandfamily.com.