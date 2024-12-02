Virginia Beach nonprofit's Giving Tuesday effort aims to give food, Christmas gifts to those struggling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Giving Tuesday is our opportunity to help people in need in our community. This year, the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center has a $7,000 goal to provide 150 Christmas baskets to people who are struggling his holiday season.

"There are a lot of families out there struggling to put food on their tables, so thinking about Christmas is even harder for them," says Krishna Loya, the JCOC's Community Engagement Manager. "So to be able to provide them a Christmas basket is going to help take away some of that anxiety about having to provide that for their families during the holidays."

I asked Krishna to describe the people the JCOC's Giving Tuesday effort aims to help. She says that's hard to do, considering many people are struggling to make ends meet right now.

"There really is no face to this, it's everyone—it's everyone who has a need," she says. "So it could be your next-door neighbor, it could be your co-worker. It's anyone that is struggling right now—and that's a lot of us."

In some cases, it's veterans. The JCOC has 16 vets right now staying at one of its housing programs.

In addition to the Christmas baskets, the hope is to provide more than 100 Christmas gifts to people in their four housing programs.

Krishna says no donation is too small and a little help can go a long way.

"It all makes a difference. A dollar makes a difference, it all adds up," she stressed.

To support the JCOC's Giving Tuesday effort, click here.