Virginia Beach officials to review travel records of former Dir. of Economic Development

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City Manager Patrick Duhaney announced the city auditor is reviewing the travel records of former Director of Economic Development Chuck Rigney.

Duhaney made the announcement at the start of Tuesday's city council meeting.

Rigney announced his resignation last month, effective August 7. Duhaney said a review of the city's financial records found Rigney's travel expenses did not align with city policy.

City Auditor Lyndon Remias will now review the expenses and will make his investigation public when he's done.

"Any abuse by city staff of the privilege to travel and represent the city of Virginia Beach will not be tolerated," Duhaney said, adding that checks and balances within the city helped catch this "before it got out of hand."

Watch related coverage: Infrastructure, affordable housing among topics at VB mayoral candidate forum

Infrastructure, affordable housing among topics at VB mayoral candidate forum

Rigney was appointed director in February and had been serving as the interim director since June 2023.

His previous roles include leading economic development departments in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and most recently Hampton — where he served as the Director of Economic Development for four years — according to the city.