Virginia Beach police investigating deadly Dam Neck Road crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was injured in a crash on Dam Neck Road over a week ago recently died, according to Virginia Beach police.

The crash happened on Thursday, July 25 around 9:30 p.m. and involved two cars, police say.

Police say the cars crashed in the 3800 block of Dam Neck Road. That's near where the road intersects with Glenn Mitchell Drive.

One of the drivers, 52-year-old Brian Rupert from Virginia Beach, was taken to the hospital after the crash, police say. He died from his injuries on Saturday, August 3, according to police.

Police did not say what caused the deadly crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call them at 757-385-4606. You can also leave a tip with the Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.