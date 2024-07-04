Virginia beach ranked 8th best place to live in US

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach has been ranked one of the top 10 places to live in the U.S., according to US News and World Report.

Neptune City weighed in at number eight on the list. But what makes it so special?

“I like the beaches and the people here are really nice," said Alyssa Chriselli.

“Great people, great parks, great restaurants, great nightlife, great sports and recreation. Has a little bit of everything,” said Chris Ardolino.

That little bit of everything includes a strong job market, according to US News and World Report.

Unemployment is at 4.1 percent, as of May, which is lower than the national average of 5.3 percent. Several large companies like Stihl, Sentara Healthcare and the military employ large numbers of Beach residents.

Mayor Bobby Dyer tells me he isn’t surprised by the national recognition and he says much of the credit goes to the military.

"We take a lot of pride in our military presence. They are part of the DNA," Dyer said. "Everybody that serves in the armed forces that brings their families, they're just part of the fabric of our community and that’s the strength of our community,”

US News also cites better than average schools, and a low crime rate — scoring an 8.9 out of 10 when compared to other cities of similar size.

“I really think our best days are yet to come," said Dyer. "We’ve got the Sub C cables coming, broadband coming in I’m telling people don’t let your friends, your kids move to Northern Virginia, we’ll find you a job right here,”