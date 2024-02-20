Virginia Beach school board votes 5-4 to start before Labor Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach School Board has voted 5-4 to start the next school year before Labor Day.

The first day of school is now set to start on Aug. 26, with their school year ending on June 13.

The new start date will allow teachers to have more workdays throughout the year.

VBCPS Next year's school calendar adopted at Tuesday night's meeting

Two plans were on the table including a post Labor Day plan that would have had students start class on Sept. 3 and still get out on June 13.

Both plans had the required 180 days of learning and provided a two-week winter break.

Some parents who were in favor of a post-Labor Day start said they wanted their students' Summer to end on Labor Day.

"I would try and hold out to see if he could go back until Labor Day, I know that's probably not an option for academic-wise, calendar, and attendance and stuff but I just don't agree with it," Madison Armstrong, a parent said. "I feel like kids should be out during the summer and it allows the parents to take advantage of the later vacation days."

Virginia Beach VB teachers want workdays spread throughout the year Jay Greene

The Virginia Beach Education Association said they preferred the pre-Labor Day start because of the flexibility it gives teachers by adding more staff days throughout the year.

This includes additional staff days on Oct. 7, Nov. 1, Jan. 24, and Jan. 27.

"For elementary we as a staff need time in November, the end of the first quarter, to hold parent conferences and then also have time to plan and have to get things in order for the next quarter," Kathleen Slinde with the Virginia Beach Education Association said.

Slinde said with the changes coming next year, additional staff time will help teachers prepare for new SOLs and the governor's new literacy act.

"Giving our staff the chance to have extra days in the school year as they're implementing these things to make adjustments and to work with colleagues and move forward with that is just respectful and very much appreciated," Slinde said.