Calendar Conundrum: VB teachers want workdays spread throughout the year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School calendars are important to Amanda Yarborough not only because she's a Virginia Beach school parent but also because she's an ESL teacher in the district.

The school board has yet to vote on a new calendar. A final vote is expected at a special meeting Tuesday.

"I hope they have a calendar soon," Yarborough told News 3's Jay Greene. "We're really looking for the two weeks at Christmastime and for the day before Thanksgiving break."

News Survey opens for Virginia Beach families to weigh in on new school calendar Heather Eckstine

One option the board has to vote on would bring students back before Labor Day, giving teachers workdays through the year.

Yarborough said it gives teachers more support throughout the year.

"We don't expect kids to learn everything just one time and they're able to do it the whole school year," Yarborough said. "Teachers do professional development throughout the whole school year."

Another option brings students back after Labor Day. It also gives teachers eight workdays at the beginning of the year.

News Norfolk Public Schools to start mid August in 2024-25 school year Julia Varnier

Trenace Riggs, a former teacher and a Virginia Beach School Board member for District 1 (Centreville), called the post-Labor Day option 'a waste.' She would rather have work days during the year.

"I need those days for staff days during the year to prepare for my kids when I have them when I know who they are," Riggs told Greene.

On Tuesday night, members of the Virginia Beach Educators Association, voiced their thoughts during the school board's regular meeting.

Norfolk NPS school year start date change met with mixed reactions Colter Anstaett

"Eight staff days before school starts...this is disgusting," one educator said before the board. "Does the school board think we are so ill prepared?"

The association was disappointed the board did not include any of its recommended calendar that had more than 1,400 hours of instruction for post-Labor Day and pre-Labor Day options.

The VBEA sent News 3 the following statement Thursday night.