Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office welcomes first 'SkillBridge' deputy intern

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday morning, Jose Herrera hit the mats at the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Virginia Beach.

He was practicing defensive tactics.

This is part of his training to become a deputy intern with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office as his time in the Navy comes to an end.

WTKR

“I served my country with honor, and now I am transitioning to serve my community that has protected my family for the last twelve-plus years," Herrera said.

He is the sheriff's office's first deputy intern. He is a member of the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program.

It allows active duty service members in their final 180 days in the military to experience civilian careers they’re interested in.

Newport News Fort Eustis holds job fair for veterans, service members & military spouses Colter Anstaett

As of April 2024, over 100 Virginia businesses and organizations offered internship opportunities through the program.

"My intention was this for a long time, to go into law enforcement," Herrera explained. "Instead of being out there looking for a job, this makes it way easier for me."

Approximately 200,000 men and women transition each year from the military to civilian life according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

In 2019, the Pew Research Center found nearly 50 percent of veterans say they didn’t have a civilian job lined up when they left the military but did look for one right away.

Military Unique event connects local veterans and military spouses with job opportunities Blaine Stewart

“The thing that we pride ourselves on at the sheriff’s office is that we’re certainly veteran heavy," Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb said.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, about one-third of the staff are veterans.

Holcomb is excited about the program. The sheriff’s office became a part of it in 2023.

News Virginia Beach swears in new sheriff Sammi Bilitz

“We’ll take as many (veterans) as we can get," said Holcomb. "We don’t have a problem holding a training academy for any of those folks that are transitioning from the military."

Once out of the military, Herrera could be offered a job as a full-time deputy.

“We’re a para-military organization, so the skills that they have transition perfectly into the law enforcement community and it helps fill in that gap of recruiting," said Holcomb.

Help Herrera is looking forward to being a part of. He completes his transition out of the Navy in July 2024.