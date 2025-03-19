Virginia Beach spa under investigation for alleged prostitution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A business in Virginia Beach is under investigation for alleged prostitution, and it may not be the first time it has faced scrutiny.

According to a search warrant obtained by News 3, the Virginia Beach Police Department received a complaint about Sunrise Spa in September 2024. It’s located at 3033 Shore Drive in the Cape Henry Shopping Center.

Since then, authorities say they have conducted multiple undercover operations at the business. The warrant also states “…agreements were made for U.S. currency in exchange for sexual acts.”

Detectives say there was “vehicle and foot traffic consistent with prostitution and maintaining a bawdy place.”

On March 5, 2025, a search warrant was executed at Sunrise Spa, according to police. Court documents reveal that police seized money and four cell phones, and they are in the process of trying to obtain information from those electronic devices.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon contacted the Virginia Beach Police Department, and on Wednesday morning, they said no charges had been obtained and the investigation is ongoing.

Bohon went to the spa on Wednesday, but no one was there and the lights were off. The number listed had a recording saying the call could not be completed.

A summons to appear in Virginia Beach General District Court shows that in October 2019, two people were charged with crimes at the address of Sunrise Spa, 3033 Shore Drive. The charges were for illegal massage and prostitution; however, it’s unclear whether the business is currently under the same ownership.

