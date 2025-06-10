Virginia Beach STOP program aims to combat school threat offenses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The first cohort of Virginia Beach's school threat offense program graduated in late May amid multiple school lockdowns in recent weeks.

The five-week School Threat Offense Program (STOP), was created by Virginia Beach police and the city's court services unit as a focused intervention measure for youth that have been punished on offenses such as disorderly conduct or electronic threats.

Instruction revolves around key topics including behavioral awareness, bullying prevention and community safety. Virginia Beach School Resource Officers offer one-on-one engagement with both parents and program participants to outline support strategies.

Watch related coverage: Weapons detection system catches gun in Smithfield High student's bag, school says

Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Smithfield High: IOW Sheriff's office

“We have long needed a program like STOP,” Virginia Beach Police Department Lieutenant Kevin Lokey said. “Education, engagement and empowerment from the program produce a positive turnaround for these kids and their families. STOP is designed to reduce juvenile incarceration while still correcting behaviors and helping youths learn from their mistakes.”

The program's first cohort graduated May 21.