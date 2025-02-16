Virginia Beach woman arrested after another woman was stabbed Saturday night at hotel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was stabbed and another has been arrested after an incident Saturday evening in Virginia Beach.

Police say about 8:40 Saturday, February 16, they got a call about a stabbing at Studios 4 Less, 717 South Military Highway.

They discovered a woman had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital, and as of Sunday morning, there was no word on her condition.

VBPD reports that Shani Akilah Shelton, 49, was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding.

