Virginia Beach's Elbow Road may start widening this summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Plans to expand Elbow Road in Virginia Beach have been talked about for decades, but it might be closer to reality now.

The winding narrow two-lane road is close to capacity as more development continues to happen near the Chesapeake line.

"Yes, you're correct when it's dark out, it's risky," Andre Sparks, who lives in Virginia Beach, said.

Sparks was out fishing with his family a Stumpy Lake Thursday while on Spring Break, but he normally travels on Elbow to get to work.

He said the road can be scary to travel sometimes, especially when he notices a certain driving habit from others.

"Speeding sometimes, yes," Sparks said.

The wheels are in motion to make Elbow Road safer.

Tuesday night, Virginia Beach City Council approved an ordinance to transfer more than $13 million in Capital Improvement Program (CIP) funds from the Indian River Road improvement to Elbow.

In February, the Elbow Road project went out for bid and a contractor made an offer that was higher in cost than expected.

"The reason for the transfer is we're going to try and move forward with awarding a contract knowing it's a little more than we thought it was going to be and try to keep the project moving," David Jarman, Transportation Division Manager, with Virginia Beach Public Works, said.

The goal is to extend four lanes of Elbow from Salem Road to Indian River Road, and from Indian River Road, a two-lane road that will go to the Chesapeake line.

This would create a "T" intersection near the elbow section of the road facing Stumpy Lake.

"We shouldn't have any more problems with the water coming over the roadway or the sharp S-curve there," Jarman said. "As we tell people we're going to take the elbow out of Elbow Road with this project."

Jarman said after the ordinance passed on Tuesday, the contract will be awarded to a builder.

From there, a meeting will likely happen this summer to speak with city residents in the area about what they can expect.

"Our goal would be the end of this summer, early fall at the latest, "Jarman said. "That's our best guess right now as to when those things can happen."

Jarman said this has been a legacy project and while it's been discussed a lot, it is still happening.

Commuters like Sparks said they are ready for it.

"I already have my other way to go to work, so I'm good, but they gotta do what they gotta do to keep it safe, and I think the result will benefit everybody," Sparks said.

With construction beginning at the end of this summer or the start of fall, the widening should be completed by the end of 2027 or early 2028.

Jarman said the Indian River Road project is still on the city's plans but said they still have time to secure more funds for that project before it's ready.