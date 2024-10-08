William & Mary Jewish community commemorate Oct. 7 as Palestine supporters rally nearby

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — October 7 marks one year since Hamas terrorists attacked and murdered hundreds of Israeli citizens and took more than 200 people captive including 40 Americans.

Around 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

The resulting war has left much of the Palestinian territory destroyed, taken thousands of lives and left a humanitarian crisis in its wake.

One year since the Oct. 7 attack, how places of worship have spent the year protecting themselves

In Hampton Roads, many are using today to make their voices heard.

William and Mary Jewish students commemorated the one year anniversary by turning their Jewish center into a memorial remembering the more than 1,200 people murdered in Israel by Hamas.

Candles and pictures of the hundreds of people who were murdered and held hostage by Hamas were up on the walls at the college's Jewish Center.

A year after Hamas attack, community leaders say Middle East war won't end soon

"I’m really heartbroken seeing how much violence has come about in Oct. 7th," Lilly Tanenbaum, a William & Mary senior said.

"My family and friends are possibly in more danger than before. I have cousins in Tel Aviv. But they are safe. It’s difficult and they knew people who were survivors of the attack," Aaron Kopp, a William & Mary student said.

Kopp says he would like to see peace and...

"Some sort of negotiated ceasefire. The return of hostages is extremely important and as is the war on Gaza," Kopp said.

Families prepare to mark 1-year since of Oct. 7 terrorist attack

Across the water in Virginia Beach, Palestinians and supporters of Palestine rallied.

The group is calling for an end to the war in Gaza and to stop the U.S. Support for Israel.

"The main thing we need to do is stop sending arms to Israel. It’s a genocide," Tariq Jawhar, a Palestine supporter said.

Many Palestinians supporters holding up Palestine flags say they support Palestinians. They say that doesn’t mean they are Pro-Hamas.

"What happened a year ago is a continuation of the Palestines' struggle since 1948," Al Long, a Palestine supporter said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his commitment to Israel and the Jewish community at a ceremony in Virginia Beach.

"We are one people together we will stand strong,” Youngkin said.