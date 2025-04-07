Woman accused of murdering father, a well-known Virginia Beach dentist, dies by suicide in jail: VBSO

Warning: This story may be disturbing to some viewers.

A woman accused of murdering her father, well-known Virginia Beach dentist Dr. Abbey Horwitz, died by suicide in jail Sunday, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Norah Horwitz, 38, who the sheriff’s office identified as Michael "Norah" Horwitz, was being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. At the time of her arrest in 2023, police told News 3 that Horwitz was in the process of transitioning.

Horwitz was found unresponsive by a deputy sheriff during a routine security check around 6 p.m., the sheriff's office says. Despite administering CPR and providing medical attention, she was declared dead around 6:40 p.m.

The sheriff's office says Horwitz received a full medical and mental health screening by jail medical staff, adding that all inmates are screened for mental illness, history of depression and suicidal tendencies.

In July of 2023, not long after Horwitz was first taken into custody, the sheriff's office confirmed to News 3 that she was initially placed on suicide watch on direct observation.

Horwitz was booked at the jail on June 3, 2023 — the same day police say they found Abbey Horwitz, 68, stabbed to death at a home on Wren Place in the Birdneck Point neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

Horwitz was facing charges of second-degree murder and assault during the commission of a felony in connection with her father's death. She died before being acquitted or convicted of the charges.

According to our news-gathering partner the Virginian-Pilot, Horwitz said she stabbed her father because she feared that he was going to rape her, according to testimony from a homicide detective. The testimony was provided during a 2023 court hearing.

The suicide is being investigated by Virginia Beach's police department and sheriff's office, which is standard practice for in-custody deaths. The medical examiner's office is working to determine the official cause and manner of death.

