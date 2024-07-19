Youngkin speaks in Virginia Beach at the Virginia Energy Summit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon to speak at the Virginia Energy Summit in Town Center.

Youngkin continued to celebrate how Virginia has been voted CNBC's top state to do business.

However, he explained how as the Commonwealth continues to thrive an increase in the need for power grows with it.

Watch: Norfolk's Port of Virginia first major East Coast port to operate entirely on 100% clean electricity

Norfolk's Port of Virginia first major East Coast port to operate entirely on 100% clean electricity

Youngkin said Virginia imports over 30 percent of its power from states like North Carolina and feels state leaders should look at all forms of creating energy like hydrogen and natural gas.

During his speech, Youngkin shared how the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project is on time and on schedule.

"I am very pleased that they are on time but then I acknowledge that I'm calling them back shortly to make sure they stay there because this project has extraordinary risks to ratepayers and it needs to be finished on time and on budget," Youngkin said.

Watch: Norfolk installs solar panels on two fire stations; more to come

City of Norfolk installs solar panels on two fire stations

Youngkin said he also believes the heart of Virginia's power future is nuclear.

He is pushing to see the completion of the country's first small modular nuclear reactor here in Virginia.

Earlier this month Dominion announced it is accepting proposals for its first Small modular nuclear reactor reactor in Louisa County.