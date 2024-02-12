Indian River High student brings loaded gun to school; taken into custody with no injuries: Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A student at Indian River High School brought a loaded gun to campus Monday, according to a letter to parents from the principal.

The student was taken into custody and no students or staff were hurt, according to the letter. The incident was referred to the Chesapeake Police Department for investigation.

News Indian River holds candlelight vigil for student killed in Sunday shooting Leondra Head

The school says that weapons of any kind are not allowed on the grounds, and that Monday's incident serves as reminder for parents to talk to students about what is permitted on campus and remind them that they should report safety concerns immediately.

The full letter from the principal of Indian River High School: