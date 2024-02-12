Indian River High student brings loaded gun to school; taken into custody with no injuries: Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A student at Indian River High School brought a loaded gun to campus Monday, according to a letter to parents from the principal.
The student was taken into custody and no students or staff were hurt, according to the letter. The incident was referred to the Chesapeake Police Department for investigation.
The school says that weapons of any kind are not allowed on the grounds, and that Monday's incident serves as reminder for parents to talk to students about what is permitted on campus and remind them that they should report safety concerns immediately.
The full letter from the principal of Indian River High School:
Good afternoon, this is Mrs. Dunbar, principal of Indian River High School with an important message. Parents, earlier this afternoon a student was taken into police custody after administrators discovered the student was in possession of a loaded firearm. It is important to note that no threats were made to students or staff during this incident. I want to remind our students that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school grounds and having one will result in serious consequences. In this case, disciplinary action was taken immediately and the incident has been referred to the Chesapeake Police Department for further investigation. As a reminder, Chesapeake Public Schools will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who threatens the safety of our schools. Incidents such as this provide us with the opportunity for teachable moments. Please take time to talk with your child about items that are not permitted at school and continue to encourage them to report any safety concerns immediately. By working together, we can all ensure the safety of our students and staff.