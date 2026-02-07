Level 2 wind restrictions in effect on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is currently operating under Level 2 wind restrictions, limiting the types of vehicles allowed to cross due to strong wind conditions.

As of 3:54 p.m. on February 7, 2026, officials say only the following vehicles are permitted on the span:

Cars without exterior cargo

Pick-up trucks, including 2-axle, 6-wheel trucks, without cargo

Mini-vans

Standard vans, excluding high-profile or conversion vans

SUVs

Vehicles with exterior cargo and high-profile vehicles are restricted because strong crosswinds can create dangerous driving conditions over open water.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and check conditions before traveling, as restrictions can change with shifting weather conditions.

For the latest updates and a full list of vehicle restrictions, travelers can visit: http://cbbt.com/weather/.

Officials have not announced when restrictions may be lifted.