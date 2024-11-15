List of roads, transportation services closed amid flooding in Hampton Roads, Northeast N.C.

Rain from Thursday night and Friday morning is causing some flooding issues around Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. News 3 is monitoring transportation-related closures. We're also providing updates as flooding subsides and roads and services reopen.

Here's a list of roads and transportation services impacted by the flooding:

Elizabeth River Ferry closed

The Elizabeth River Ferry is temporarily out of service Friday between Norfolk and Portsmouth due to flooding, HRT says. Bus services are available between Portsmouth and Norfolk. Passengers can board the shuttle bus in Downtown Norfolk in front of Waterside District and in Portsmouth at North Landing and South Landing ferry docks.

NC 12 closed on Pea Island

All lanes of NC 12 are closed on the north end of Pea Island between the Marc Basnight Bridge and the town of Rodanthe due to sand and overwash on the road, according to NCDOT. The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m.

Flooded roads in Norfolk

Tidal flooding is impacting roads throughout the city of Norfolk.

City officials have opened the York Street Garage for residents looking to get their vehicles out of flood-prone areas.

The garage, located on 215 W. York Street, will stay open until Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. It has nearly 600 available spaces and electric charging stations for Norfolk residents.