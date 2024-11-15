Watch Now
News

Actions

List of roads, transportation services closed amid flooding in Hampton Roads, Northeast N.C.

List of roads, transportation services closed amid flooding in Hampton Roads, Northeast N.C.
IMG_0907.png
Posted

Rain from Thursday night and Friday morning is causing some flooding issues around Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. News 3 is monitoring transportation-related closures. We're also providing updates as flooding subsides and roads and services reopen.

Here's a list of roads and transportation services impacted by the flooding:

Elizabeth River Ferry closed

The Elizabeth River Ferry is temporarily out of service Friday between Norfolk and Portsmouth due to flooding, HRT says. Bus services are available between Portsmouth and Norfolk. Passengers can board the shuttle bus in Downtown Norfolk in front of Waterside District and in Portsmouth at North Landing and South Landing ferry docks.

Watch related coverage: City of Norfolk opens parking garage to public amid expected rain, flooding

City of Norfolk opens parking garage to public amid expected rain, flooding

NC 12 closed on Pea Island

All lanes of NC 12 are closed on the north end of Pea Island between the Marc Basnight Bridge and the town of Rodanthe due to sand and overwash on the road, according to NCDOT. The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m.

Watch related coverage: Heavy rains mixed with abundant leaves could create flooding in Hampton Roads

Heavy rains mixed with abundant leaves could create flooding in Hampton Roads

Flooded roads in Norfolk

Tidal flooding is impacting roads throughout the city of Norfolk.

WATCH: Roads in Norfolk flooded following overnight rain

City officials have opened the York Street Garage for residents looking to get their vehicles out of flood-prone areas.

The garage, located on 215 W. York Street, will stay open until Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. It has nearly 600 available spaces and electric charging stations for Norfolk residents.

More local news
Poster image (81).jpg

Transportation

Road work begins on the bridge over the Elizabeth River on Virginia Beach Blvd.

Conor Hollingsworth
Thanksgiving side dishes

Consumer

Hosting for Thanksgiving? Let us help you set the table

Erin Miller
IMG_7891.jpg

Outer Banks

House falls into ocean overnight in Rodanthe, marking the 6th collapse this year

Madeline Miller
NC 12 Closure

Outer Banks

Ocean overwash closes NC12 in OBX on Pea Island and Ocracoke Island

Daniella Self
Live ammunition found in Suffolk Neighborhood

Suffolk

Unexploded ammunition found in Suffolk neighborhood

Aaron Jackson
puddle in Norfolk.jpg

Weather

Experts monitoring drought conditions as rain falls in Virginia, North Carolina

Jay Greene
Tennis club breaking barriers and shifting culture

Chesapeake

Hampton Roads tennis club breaking barriers and shifting culture

Leondra Head
NORCOM FOOTBALL.png

Sports

With playoff ban behind it, Norcom set for postseason chance

Marc Davis
leaves raking and bagging in vb fall.jpg

Weather

Heavy rains mixed with abundant leaves could create flooding in Hampton Roads

Angela Bohon
VB Sports Center

Virginia Beach

City brings on new operator for Virginia Beach Sports Center

John Hood
Portsmouth police

Portsmouth

Man arrested in connection to Jefferson Street homicide

Web Staff
IMG_1437.jpg

Virginia Beach

Holiday Lights at the Beach returns to the Oceanfront with a dazzling display

Web Staff

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Salvation Army's Digital Red Kettle