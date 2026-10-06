Virginia invests $1 million in program helping SNAP recipients stretch food budgets

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Fresh Match has been awarded $1 million in state funding to expand access to nutritious foods for families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The investment comes as millions of Americans are experiencing changes to SNAP. While some recipients could see an increase in benefits through the program's annual cost-of-living adjustment, new federal rules have also expanded work requirements for certain adults up to age 64.

According to the Food Research & Action Center, SNAP enrollment has fallen by approximately 5 million people since those changes took effect.

Virginia Fresh Match helps SNAP recipients stretch their food budgets by providing matching funds when they purchase eligible fruits and vegetables at participating locations.

Program organizers say the new funding arrives at a critical time as families continue to face higher grocery costs and shifting federal food assistance policies.

"About 130,000 Virginians have dropped off SNAP in the past year," Elizabeth Borst, Virginia Fresh Match's network director, said. "At the same time, we know the food insecurity rate is rising. A recent study found that 42% of Virginians are food insecure. That's simply too big of a number. It's not right in a state where agriculture is our top private industry. Our focus is to connect those families with locally grown food."

To find participating Virginia Fresh Match locations, click here.

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