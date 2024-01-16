Watch Now
News

Actions

Man dies after domestic-related shooting on Mulberry Loop: VBPD

Virginia Beach police FILE
News 3
Virginia Beach police FILE
Virginia Beach police FILE
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 17:12:57-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that killed a man on Jan. 15.

At 5:22 p.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received multiple calls reporting a shooting incident in the 2500 block of Mulberry Loop.

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Danny Theis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Theis was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting is domestic-related, and the Homicide Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Videos

Special Coverage: First Warning to Winter Weather