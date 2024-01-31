Man killed in motorcycle crash on Indian River Road identified: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Indian River Road on Friday.

On Jan. 26 around 2:40 p.m., police received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 1800 block of Indian River Road, and officers and EMS responded.

The driver of the motorcycle, now identified as 25-year-old Jacob Keene, of Chesapeake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult female passenger on the motorcycle was also injured and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say preliminary investigations conducted by the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) indicate that Keene and his passenger were traveling westbound on Indian River Road when they collided with a vehicle exiting a driveway.

The impact resulted in the ejection of both motorcycle riders, and speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to police.

Police say the other motorist involved in the crash remained on scene and cooperated fully with the ongoing investigations.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have information pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at (757) 385-4606 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.