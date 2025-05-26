Memorial Day events around Hampton Roads pay tribute to fallen service members

Memorial Day events across the U.S., and here in Hampton Roads, are honoring those who sacrificed their lives in service to this nation.

Norfolk:

Starting at the Saint Patrick Catholic School, the Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League hosted their third annual Memorial Day parade.

Watch: Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League's third annual Memorial Day parade

Norfolk Memorial Day parade

This event ran from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and it featured marchers from the Tidewater Pope and Drums, Maury High School Navy JROTC, local scout troops, Norfolk Fire-Rescue, and more. Free hot dogs and popsicles were given out following the parade.

The MacArthur Memorial will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can place a wreath, flag, or flower arrangement to place at a veteran's grave or elsewhere.

Virginia Beach:

A ceremony will be held at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial from noon to 1 p.m. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer along with the Mayor's Committee for Veterans will host the event.

Live music, a reading of honored veteran names, along with remarks from keynote speakers will be featured at this event. The Virginia Beach Facebook page will also livestream this commemoration ceremony.

“It is very gratifying to see the faces of appreciative people after the ceremony and know that you helped to make it happen,” said Virgil Hart, chairman of the committee.

Portsmouth:

Portsmouth is home to one of the longest running Memorial Day Parades in America, it has been a tradition since 1884. The parade was held at 10 a.m. and it ran from I.C. Norcom High School to Water Street.

Watch: Portsmouth Memorial Day parade

Portsmouth Memorial Day parade

Hampton:

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Hampton National Ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

Officials from the Department of Veteran Affairs, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, and the mayor of Hampton spoke at this commemoration ceremony.

Outer Banks:

Retired Coast Guard Captain Anthony Lloyd will spoke at a remembrance ceremony in Nags Head at 11:00 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m., another remembrance event will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Kill Devil Hills.