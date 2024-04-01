Watch Now
Nauticus admission free to all veterans and active-duty military in April

USS Wisconsin
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 01, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — To celebrate the Battleship Wisconsin's 80th commissioning anniversary, Nauticus announced it would be offering free admission to active-duty and veteran military personnel for the entire month of April.

Nauticus said in a press release that the free admission was made possible with the support of the online military simulation video game World of Warships.

“The Battleship Wisconsin is the last battleship built by the Navy and it’s a privilege to celebrate by opening our doors to the men and women who serve this country,” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen Kirkland.

The complimentary tickets will be available in a limited supply each day. Visitors interested in the free tickets are advised to reserve online in advance at the Nauticus website.

Dependents of military service members and veterans are also eligible for $3 off general admission tickets.

To learn more about Nauticus and the other events and happenings taking place in April, please visit Nauticus.org.

