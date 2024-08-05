New leadership starts at Hampton VA Medical Center

HAMPTON, Va. - — New leadership is starting Monday at the Hampton Veteran's Administration Medical Center following a massive shakeup after years of complaints about patient care.

Michael Harper was serving as Acting Medical Director until August 5, when Walt Dannenberg assumes the role, according to the VA.

The former director, Tyquisa Simmons, was reassigned effective July 22.

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) has been working to improve care as chair of the Oversight and Investigation Subcommittee in the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

"I think changing the leadership is definitely a step in the right direction. We will continue to press on the VA and make sure their new leadership that they're bringing in understands where these deficiencies lie," said Kiggans.

Kiggans says her office had received more than two dozen whistleblower concerns about the Hampton VA.

"We even had people on the cleaning staff reach out to my office just saying that the rooms weren't being properly cleaned between patients," she said.

In adddition, a new report from the VA Inspector General found problems with surgeries at the Hampton VA.

It says a review of 15 cases performed by the assistant chief of surgery found that six did not meet the standard of care.

It also says there were "widespread failures and deficiencies related to facility leaders' responses to clinical care concerns."

"It's quite scathing," Kiggans said of the report.

The VA says the leadership departures were not directly related to the report.

In a statement, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in part, "We take allegations of oversight and misconduct seriously and have strengthened our policies and procedures to ensure consistent, high-quality care from licensed professionals."

The VA says they're working to address changes recommended in the report by December 2024.

"I think it's definitely time we some change. It may take some time," said Kiggans.