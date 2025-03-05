Trump admin internal memo says 80,000 employees to be cut from Veterans Affairs, AP reports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning an “aggressive” reorganization to cut staff across the sprawling agency that provides health care for retired military, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The VA’s chief of staff, Christopher Syrek, told top agency officials that it’s objective is to return to 2019 staffing levels of just under 400,000, before the VA expanded to cover veterans impacted by burn pits under the 2022 PACT Act.

As WTKR News 3's Brendan Ponton has reported, VA workers have already been impacted as the Trump administration continues to make cuts to the federal government. The VA recently announced more than 1,400 employees were let go nationwide. This includes a dozen workers were let go at the Hampton VA Medical Center last week.

